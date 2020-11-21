‘Playboy’ Model Bridget Marquardt, 47, Shows Off Thin Waist In A Powder Blue Swimsuit With Cheeky Bottoms

Bridget asked her fans about their weekend plans.

On Friday, November 20, Bridget Marquardt greeted the weekend with a beautiful bikini pic that was a smash hit with her 364,000 Instagram followers.

Bridget, 47, is best-known for starring on the reality series The Girls Next Door when she was dating late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The magazine mogul’s other two girlfriends, Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson, also starred on the show. The trio appeared in the pages of Playboy together a few times.

Bridget now keeps her fans updated on her life through social media, and she occasionally thrills her devotees by sharing scantily-clad modeling shots on her page. For her latest upload, she flaunted her bombshell curves in a powder blue two-piece. She stood in profile while posing in a stunning beach setting.

She chose a rocky area for her photo op. Behind her, foamy white waves crashed on the craggy shore. Small pools of calmer water dotted the terrain, and one of them reflected the beaming sun. An expanse of cerulean sea and the pale blue sky completed her snapshot’s backdrop.

The model’s bathing suit included a flirty top with ruffle trim on the shoulder straps, neckline, and back. A long string tie was attached to the bust and secured in a bow. The ends dangled down so that they almost brushed Bridget’s stomach. Her swimsuit bottoms were a hip-hugger brief with a cheeky cut that showed off her pert posterior. She stepped her right leg forward and bent her knee to emphasize her backside’s peachy shape. At the same time, she rested her corresponding hand on her thigh. Her pose also revealed that she had a thin waistline, flat stomach, and toned legs.

She angled her head toward the camera and flashed a radiant smile. Her long, blond tresses spilled down her back in soft waves. A gentle sea breeze aided in keeping her hair out of her face by blowing it back.

In her caption, Bridget asked her fans about their weekend plans. Many of their responses included compliments for the former TV personality.

“I am having a relaxing weekend. You look breathtakingly stunning,” read one message.

“You still look as amazing as ever and have not aged at all! Love you,” another admirer wrote.

“I swear you do not age!! You are, always were and always will be, so beautiful inside and out!!” agreed a third fan.

One commenter was seemingly inspired to watch a scary movie after listening to Bridget’s Ghost Magnet podcast.

“Just had a long walk listening to your podcast! Going to relax with a movie tonight. Any good horror suggestions?!” the fan wrote.

Bridget suggested a movie called The Dark and the Wicked. She works as a paranormal investigator these days, so the model is a bit of an aficionado of all things spooky. As reported by TMZ, she has even claimed that she and Holly contacted the ghost of their shared ex-boyfriend during a seance.