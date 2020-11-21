Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Looks Stunning As She Poses In Rare Instagram Post

McKayla Maroney has a major life update to share, and made a rare appearance on social media to deliver it to her fans.

The former U.S. Olympic gymnast took to the social media site to share a picture of herself sitting on a kitchen counter, wearing a knit top and black pants as she folded her hands in her lap. Maroney’s dark hair spilled over the front of her shoulders as she looked just to the side of the camera and shot a slight smile, with her lips pressed tightly together.

In the caption, Maroney explained that the room behind her may look a bit different to followers, as she found herself in a new setting after some major life events.

As Maroney explained, she moved into a new place after having spent some time at home with family following the death of her father last year. She admitted that it had been a stressful period for her, but was trying to find some positivity in the chaos by seizing the opportunity to work on her resilience.

“Choosing peace, silencing your mind, and letting go of what you can’t control, and being realistic, and honest about what you can control,” she wrote, adding that she had to accept that things in her life would not be perfect and she would need to learn to be comfortable with the imperfections.

As The Inquisitr reported, her father passed away back in early 2019. At the time, Maroney took to social media to share the heartbreaking news with her followers, sharing a picture of the two together and some words about his passing.

“Love u dad. I can’t believe it’s real. I don’t want to. I’ll miss you forever. Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad.”

Saturday’s post confirmed a move that some sharp-eyed fans may have already suspected. Maroney had shared another picture at the end of the week showing her sitting on the kitchen counter of her new place, with the wider shot showing more of the kitchen in the background. It was the first time that she had posted on Instagram in months, with the former Olympic athlete’s feed going quiet after she posted a selfie at the end of August.

Saturday’s post got a big reaction from Maroney’s followers, with many leaving supportive messages and others praising the gold medalist for her stunning good looks.

“Absolute perfection,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” added another.