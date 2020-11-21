Shocking ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers: Dinner Mayhem, A Compromising Position, & A Crisis Point

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of November 23 reveal mayhem and confusion as Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) slips deeper into his fantasy world. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) walks into his worst nightmare, and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) helps Thomas snap out of it, per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, November 23 – A Crisis Point

After Hope Too declared her love for Thomas, he immediately followed her orders. The designer is hosting a dinner party for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). It won’t be long before Hope Too shocks the rest of the guests. B&B spoilers dish that Thomas will reach a crisis point.

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) debate whether her brother is still obsessed with Hope. As seen in the image below, this is not the first time they’re having this discussion. Steffy feels that Hope is safe, but this time around, she should be listening to Liam’s warning.

Tuesday, November 24 – Liam Catches Hope & Thomas In A Compromising Position

Thomas makes a critical error when he confuses reality with his hallucination. This is not the first time he thinks that the doll is real, as seen in the below tweet. Will Hope and Douglas realize that he’s losing the plot?

Liam catches Hope and Thomas in a compromising position. Will he accept their explanation or will he throw will accusations at his wife? After all, she has been defending the designer lately. Liam may walk out of the apartment feeling as if his world is falling apart.

Wednesday, November 25 – Finn To The Rescue On The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas snaps back to reality when Finn arrives. The doctor previously picked up that the designer is not acting like himself. Will he finally start piecing the puzzle together? As for Thomas, has he realized that his hallucinations are getting worse?

Liam is the only person who believes that there’s something wrong with Thomas. Again, he turns to Steffy to plead his case. He tells her that he walked in on her brother and Hope in a compromising position.

As seen below, Steffy always tries to stay objective. She doesn’t buy Liam’s version of events because she knows that Hope adores Liam and her family. She knows that the blonde would not jeopardize her happiness by flirting with her brother. Steffy tries to figure out what’s going on because nothing is making any sense.

Thursday, November 26 – Pre-Empted

The Bold and the Beautiful is pre-empted for the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Friday, November 27 – A Past Thanksgiving Dinner

A repeat episode of the soap opera will air on Friday. The episode features the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Forrester mansion. Two years ago, Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) pranked Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) with hilarious results. The latter also believed that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was after her husband.