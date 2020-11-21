Lyna Perez Goes Topless In Cheeky Ruched Booty Shorts

Lyna Perez treated her 5.7 million Instagram followers to a sexy Saturday post while asking them to spell out her name one letter at a time for a giveaway, which her fans appeared to love.

In the shot, Lyna stood inside a room with a kitchen in the background that had a bar with several chairs, an orchid, and other plants sitting on it. She stood next to a mural of large green leaves. The focus of the photo was on her pert backside, though. She wore a pair of white ruched cheeky booty shorts that exposed plenty of her rounded cheeks, contrasting with her sunkissed skin. They highlighted her nipped-in waist and voluptuous curves. The model well topless, and her pose revealed a bit of uncovered sideboob with the angle protecting her modesty and keeping the image appropriate for Instagram.

Lyna sore her balayage blond and brunette hair in messy waves that tumbled down her back from a trendy center part, nearly reaching her slender waist. She glanced back over her toned shoulder, looking slightly down at the camera’s lens with a sensual look on her face. She pursed her full, pink lips, leaving them the slightest bit open right in the center of her mouth.

Lyna’s fans showed a lot of love for the sexy look, with at least 72,200 of them hitting the “like” button. At least 16,300 also left a comment, and although many spelled out her name one letter at a time, there were plenty who left a compliment for her outfit.

“I love it, babe! You are smoking hot in those shorts,” enthused one fan who added flames and red heart-eye emoji.

“Wow! You are always flawless. Thanks for making my Saturday brighter, Lyna. You are the hottest on IG,” a second follower declared along with a flame and a heart.

“Girl, you got it, and you’re flaunting it! So perfect in every way! What an awesome photo,” replied a third devotee, who added blushing and grinning smilies to complete the comment.

“Truly breathtaking. You made my day happier, and I thank you. I hope you have a blessed weekend. Keep yourself safe and healthy,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed, adding prayer hands.

Lyna regularly models skimpy bikinis and outfits for her followers to enjoy, and they reward her with plenty of interaction. The Inquisitr previously reported that she left little to the imagination in a recent post where she wore a tiny black bikini.