Traci Bingham, 52, Poses Nude While Lounging In Bed

Traci Bingham, 52, let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram update on Saturday morning. The former Baywatch star shed her clothing as she went sultry for the camera. That post can be seen here.

In the racy pic, Traci — who won over viewers as the character of Jordan Tate on the lifeguard series — looked smoking hot as she opted to go completely nude.

The actress sprawled out in a bed made up with white linens for the pic. She had her body turned to the side and her back arched as some light illuminated her glowing skin. The blanket rested between her legs as she bent one knee and exposed her long, lean legs, as well as her bare booty.

Traci placed both of her arms above her head and tilted her head upward toward the ceiling. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on display as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

A hint of her flat tummy could be seen, as well as much of her bare chest. She lounged on a white pillow, with other pillows cast aside behind her. The sheets that she laid on were wrinkled as Traci appeared to position herself diagonal in the large bed.

Her long, dark hair was pushed away from her head and fell all around her in loose strands. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the photo perfectly depicted her mood for the day.

Traci’s 16.9 million followers immediately began to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more nearly 700 times within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Her adoring fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 70 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I’d love to join you. Flawless!!” one follower wrote.

“You are an extremely beautiful woman,” another stated.

“Like a fine wine… keeps getting better!” a third user gushed.

“Wow. How can you still look this good? It’s really not fair to the rest of us mere mortals,” a fourth person commented.

Traci doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera scantily clad. She’s been known to fill her timeline with photos of herself rocking skimpy lingerie, teeny tops, skintight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress recently grabbed attention from her followers when she posed in a purple lace bra and an open cardigan sweater. To date, that upload has raked in more than 720 likes and over 70 comments.