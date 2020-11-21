Brit Manuela Flaunts Perfect Figure In Cut-Out Peach Dress

Social media sensation Brit Manuela wowed plenty of her 1.2 million Instagram users on Saturday, November 21, when she uploaded some smoking-hot new shots of herself in a scanty outfit.

The 26-year-old was photographed outside while in front of a white wall for the two-slide series. Brit showed off her figure from different angles as she struck two sexy poses.

In the first frame, she leaned up against the wall, standing up straight as she faced the camera. She had both arms down by her sides and popped one hip out to emphasize her curvy form. She wore a pout on her face while she looked away from the camera, emanating a sultry energy.

She posed slightly from her left side in the second slide, showcasing more of her booty. Her right arm rested against the wall and she pouted once more as she directed her strong stare into the camera’s lens.

Her long, dark locks were styled in a ponytail that cascaded down her back. She wore her nails short and natural.

She flaunted her famous physique in a scanty peach dress from SHEIN, an online clothing retailer. The garment featured a single-shoulder design and a large cutout over her midriff that highlighted her sculpted core. The number tightly hugged her busty assets and revealed a bit of cleavage and sideboob, while its ruched torso accentuated her curvaceous hips and pert booty. Further on display were the model’s thighs, as the dress was very short.

She accessorized the look with two necklaces and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s geotag, Brit revealed that she was captured in Los Angeles. In the caption, she shared some sage words with her followers about confidence.

The sizzling photo set received more than 15,000 likes in just two hours after going live, proving to be a smash hit with social media users. More than 270 fans also headed to the comments section to praise Brit about her stunning figure, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Brit you are my inpso for life,” one Instagram user wrote,

“Stunning orange dress. Enjoy the weekend,” a second fan chimed in, adding several orange heart emoji to the comment.

“Killer body, hair, face, everything,” a third admirer gushed, filling their compliment with a single orange heart symbol.

“The most beautiful model ever,” a fourth individual asserted.

Brit has taken to Instagram to share frequent dazzling content of herself this week. On Thursday, she posted several photos in which she posed in a skintight pink crop-top and matching leggings.