Prince Harry Thinks The Press Is ‘Driving A Wedge’ Between Him And Prince William, Insider Says

A source close to Prince Harry has claimed that the duke blames the media for “driving a wedge” between himself and his brother, Prince William. Though the two brothers were once reported to be incredibly close, numerous reports have revealed that their relationship has fractured over the past couple of years.

According to Sky News, the Duke of Sussex is now telling friends that he believes the media has largely been responsible for the rift. One of the recent examples that he pointed to was the fact that the press made an issue with the fact that he did not issue a public statement — like his brother Prince William — about the recent accusations that the BBC used lied to Princess Diana into giving her bombshell Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

New allegations have suggested that Princess Diana had been given fake documents to make her believe that the royal family was working against her, and an internal investigation was launched to review the ethics of such actions.

Prince William lauded the move in an unexpected statement. The future king called the review a “step in the right direction” and hoped that the investigation would “help establish the truth” about the “actions that led to the interview.”

Toby Melville / Getty Images

However, though Prince Harry may have declined to make either a joint statement with his brother or solo one, a friend said that the duke has nevertheless remained in the loop about investigations into the news company.

“Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening,” the insider claimed.

“You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately. People know how much his mother means to him. He has spoken out bravely in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him,” the source continued.

“Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers,” the insider concluded.

It is not the only conflict between the siblings that has recently grabbed headlines. Another has been the release of Netflix’s fourth season of The Crown. The series does not paint numerous members of the royal family — including Prince Charles and Princess Diana — in a particularly good light.

As a result of the negative portrayal, many reporters have questioned why Prince Harry would work with the streaming giant and speculated about how his business deal may be damaging his relationship with the rest of the royal family, per The Inquisitr.