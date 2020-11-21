Stunning ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Tease Things Get ‘Pretty Wild’ With Adam When Victor Visits

Stunning new spoilers from The Young and the Restless tease that Victor visits Adam in the mental hospital and things get a little crazy for the youngest Newman, who feels he’s been ambushed by Sharon and his father. Actor Mark Grossman recently previewed the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest, indicating that his on-screen alter ego has some rough days ahead of him.

Adam felt he had things going the way they needed to be in his life. Chance (Donny Boaz) getting shot with a bullet meant for him pulled him back from the edge, and even though he had Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) kidnapped, she seemed willing to forgive him. Adam and Chelsea hoped to move from Genoa City to be closer to Connor (Judah Mackey) and begin a new life away from all the problems they face. However, after Victor (Eric Braeden) convinced Sharon (Sharon Case) to commit her ex-husband against his will, things went downhill quickly.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

“I think we’re looking at a nervous breakdown here,” teased Grossman about his character.

Adam’s doctor also thinks his client requires serious help. After all, Adam sounds delusional when he says that everybody is out to get him, which doesn’t bode well for him getting out of the facility anytime soon.

Chelsea is furious that Sharon is involved, and she accuses Sharon of trying to keep the struggling man for herself. Chelsea also begs Victor to tell her where Adam is, but The Mustache remains mum. His son cannot have any visitors, according to Victor.

“No visitors are allowed, but of course, Victor does come, and it’s a very tense encounter. Victor always has an angle and is trying to control his family. Adam is looking at this as another power move, so it’s really hard for him to believe that Victor is coming from a place of love. This is more about control,” the actor revealed.

While Victor maintains that he wants Adam to get well, the younger Newman doesn’t feel warm and fuzzy about his father’s motivations. He isn’t at all inclined to work on healing himself, which may mean Adam is in for a long ordeal.

“We’ll have two see if Adam will get out or will this be a prolonged thing. Who knows, he might have to be sedated and strapped in. It could get pretty wild,” previewed Grossman.

It does not appear as if he will end up having any happy Thanksgiving next week.