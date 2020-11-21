Jessica Simpson Gets ‘Studious In Sweats’ As She Climbs Library Ladder In Cropped Hoodie And Sky-High Boots

The 'Open Book' author posed in a library for a 'studious' shot.

Jessica Simpson struck a studious pose in a new photo shared to Instagram.

The 40-year-old mom of three modeled items from her fashion line in a pic posted to the official social media page for her popular Jessica Simpson Collection.

In the pic, Jessica wore a heather gray cropped hoodie and matching sweats with a black stripe down the side. The blond beauty paired the casual look with red and black buffalo plaid boots with a super high heel. Fans know that the singer and fashion designer is a shoe fanatic and she almost always wears heels, so it’s no surprise she paired her sweats with platforms instead of sneakers.

Jessica hung onto a rung of a wooden ladder as she climbed to the top shelves of a library in the snap. The stylish star peeked over her shoulder to give the camera a sultry stare as she posed amid the room full of books, looking more like a college student than a woman in her 40s.

In the caption, Jessica joked about her “studious” look as she rocked the $120 sweatsuit and $165 boots, which are still available on her website.

While she is long out of school, Jessica’s fans gave her an “A” for her latest look. In the comments section, followers raved about her outfit as well as the gorgeous space she posed in.

“Very beautiful,” one commenter wrote.

“These boots!” another added.

“Oh… please do a library tour,” another fan requested.

Jessica has been the main model for social media ads for her clothing line this year. In addition, she has been doing the photoshoots at her California home due to the coronavirus pandemic, so is it is highly possible that the library in the picture is a room in her own home.

In fact, last December, in an Instagram share seen here, Jessica posed in a room that looked very much like the library in the new photo. At the time, the singer was signing copies of her memoir, Open Book, and she posted a pic of her bandaged, blistered hand with the lit-up bookshelves in the background.

Jessica’s daughters have also gotten into their mom’s fashion business. Both Maxie Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 1, joined their famous mama to pose for an ad campaign for the line earlier this year.

And baby Birdie is well on her way to being the next boot-wearing ladder climber in the family. Jessica recently revealed that her youngest daughter is obsessed with shoes and wears everyone’s in the family — even her dad Eric Johnson’s size 15s.