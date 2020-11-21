Valeria Orsini Flaunts Amazing Figure In Sizzling New Workout Post

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini wowed thousands of her Instagram followers on Saturday, November 21, when she shared an eye-catching new post of herself working out.

The five-slide series, which comprised one image and four videos, displayed the 30-year-old fitness model at the park, as palm trees and a body of water filled the background behind her. Valeria switched between a number of exercises throughout the series, showing off her fit figure in the process.

In the first frame, she stood facing the camera with one hip cocked out. She grabbed on her locks with her left hand and held up an Adrenaline Shoc Energy drink with her right. Her right leg was pushed forward and she wore a serious expression on her face.

She emitted a happier vibe in the second slide, twirling around as she sported a wide smile on her face. She then did some jumping jacks before sipping on her beverage. She focused on two variations of squats in the third and fourth slides, and she relaxed a bit in the fifth before holding her arms out in front of her.

Her long blond locks were pulled back into a high ponytail.

Valeria’s top consisted of a black sports bra from Adidas that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The formfitting garment’s low cut revealed much of the model’s cleavage. Further on display was her flat midriff, as the number was quite cropped.

She teamed the top with matching, skintight bottoms that showed off her hips and toned backside. She also rocked a pair of black and white sneakers.

She revealed in the geotag that she was in Miami for the slideshow. In the caption, she tagged and advertised Adrenaline Shoc Energy, an energy drink company.

Valeria’s motivational post was met with much approval and enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 6,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 100 followers verbalized their admiration for the model’s famous physique, good looks, and athletic ensemble in the comments section.

“Keep up the great work mamasita,” one individual wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“You always look amazing beauty, happy Saturday, great workout babe,” another admirer chimed in.

“Could watch you workout all day,” a third fan asserted.

“Omg you are so unbelievably gorgeous and sexy Valeria. Amazing body, gorgeous eyes, beautiful smile, sexy legs and amazing booty,” a fourth person added.

The stunner uploaded another sizzling workout post earlier this month that displayed her in a brown crop top and matching leggings.