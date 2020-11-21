Santa Claus Is Immune To Coronavirus And Will Be Able To Deliver Gifts This Christmas, Anthony Fauci Says

The coronavirus won’t stop Santa Claus from delivering presents across the globe this Christmas, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The nation’s top expert on coronavirus said this week that Santa is immune from the deadly virus that has ground the rest of the world to a halt, so he will be able to safely go from house to house and deliver presents.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” he told USA Today.

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”

As the report noted, there had been worry among children about whether Santa would be able to visit millions of homes on Christmas Eve, with USA Today noting that the older, overweight present deliverer “would at first glance appear to be at higher risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19.”

But Fauci confirmed that he is unable to contract coronavirus and thus can safely travel across the globe.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

The update may give a glimmer of brightness to a holiday season already filled with uncertainty. Before his upbeat news about Santa, Fauci had some more difficult advice to deliver. As The Inquisitr reported, the top expert on infectious diseases has urged Americans to forgo large family get-togethers around the holidays, saying that travel and indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas could present a major risk.

Echoing the warnings of other public health experts, he said that the spread of the virus would increase with the onset of colder months, as social distancing measures became more difficult and people were forced to spend more time indoors, where the virus can spread easier.

“As we get into the colder weather, we should really think twice about these kind of dinner parties where you’re not sure of whether the people that are in your bubble (are safe),” he said.

“Then you’re going to start seeing these unanticipated infections related to innocent home gatherings.”

Positive cases have already been on the rise across the country, with CNN reporting that the total number of daily cases reached an all-time high in the United States, with 193,000 new infections reported on Friday. It marked the second consecutive day that the country set a record and was the first time that the number passed 190,000 in a single day. The report added that the number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 also hit a record with 82,000 people receiving care.