Chrissy Teigen Cuddles Her Mother & Daughter In Gut-Wrenching Generational Snap: ‘Hardest 4 Days Of My Life’

Chrissy Teigen shared a gut-wrenching moment on Saturday. The star told her 33.1 million Instagram followers that one day she would share with them the story of the hardest four days of her life. However, for now, she was turning to her mother for comfort.

Those who follow Chrissy and her husband John Legend, know that they lost their unborn son Jack in September. They shared some of their grief on social media but also chose to spend the last few months in private mourning for him.

However, Chrissy posted one of her more vulnerable moments with her followers. In the photo, she wrapped her arms and legs around her mom, Vilailuck Pepper Teigen, and rested her head on her chest.

Chrissie wore a dark gray sweater and leggings with sheer cutouts on the sides. She pulled her hair into a top knot and looked relaxed as she rested in her mom’s embrace.

On the other side of Chrissy, her four-year-old daughter Luna also cradled her. She put her face on Chrissy’s back and smiled at the lens.

Vilailuck smiled at the camera as she held Chrissy close. She wore a mustard shirt, gray cardigan, jeans, and a straw hat over her hair. She held both her daughter and granddaughter in her arms.

The model shared the start of her day in her Instagram story. She filmed John while he was making breakfast. He had strawberries in a pan and informed her that they were starting a new tradition by having “French Toast Saturdays.” It appears as if the family usually enjoyed waffles for breakfast over the weekend.

Luna interjected by holding a knife in front of the camera. She thought it was beautiful. Chrissy doted on Luna by telling her audience that her little girl had washed the knife herself.

Chrissy is a cookbook author and often updates her feeds with her delicious concoctions. Luna loves playing her sous chef.

Chrissy’s fans raved about the upload and showered her with love. This particular image has already racked up more than 1.1 million likes and a slew of comments.

“We will always need our mommies. I love you, Chrissy,” one fan wrote.

Another thought that the pic was “so beautiful in so many ways.”

Chrissie was also inundated with kind words and emoji.

“Sending you all the love my beautiful friend [heart emoji],” a person close to Chrissy wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer offered some words of wisdom for the mother who has endured so much heartache.

“I don’t think anyone can outgrow the need to be loved and comforted by only their mom,” they offered.