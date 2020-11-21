Ana Cheri Flaunts Perky Assets & Insane Figure In Halter Wrap Bikini

Social media star and noted fitness fanatic Ana Cheri continues to flaunt the fruits of her intensive workout regimen on Instagram. With her post on Saturday, November 21, the 34-year-old thrilled her nearly 13 million followers with a short video in which she projected sheer confidence while posing in a revealing, two-piece swim ensemble.

Although her more intimate areas had been kept in check, Cheri’s halter wrap top and high-waisted thong bottom put a giant spotlight on her perky assets and curvy figure in the six-second clip.

Cheri captioned the sexy share by reaffirming that such a bodacious physique can only come as a result of hard work in the gym. She also hyped her official web presence for those interested in seeing more of her taut, tempting frame in scanty attire.

Meanwhile, her fans were clearly taken by what had she had offered up in the update. In just over 30 minutes after the reel went live, it had received hundreds of comments and soared past the 30,000-like mark with relative ease.

“You are [a] walking breathing 8th wonder of the world,” assessed one supporter.

“What a sight to wake up to,” opined a second smitten observer.

“If that doesn’t wake you up, nothing will.”

“Perfect body shape,” appraised a third fan.

“Beautiful and gorgeous.”

“Body sculpted to [perfection],” added another impressed follower.

“Without question hard work pays off.”

The clip began with Cheri strutting confidently toward a stationary camera in her sultry swim set. An impressive, seaside view filled the frame behind her, including a gentle tide meeting the rocky shore at her feet, a small landmass in the distance and a bright blue sky with a smattering of white clouds. However, the one-time Maxim Instagram Girl of the Week provided visuals to exceed her picturesque environs.

Cheri sported a matching bikini combination that was made from an off-white fabric and emblazoned with palms of a contrasting navy hue. Her halter-style top crossed just above her ample bust before wrapping around her dainty neck. Meanwhile, her bottom garment extended well above her hips on both sides, accentuating the curves of her midsection.

As she moved methodically toward the camera, she swayed her hips seductively from side to side. Upon coming to stop, she put her hands on her sides before the footage transitioned to multiple quick cuts that showed her impishly pulling at her thong straps. Shortly thereafter, she was shown with her back to the camera and her shapely booty bouncing as she hopped away from the device that documented her.

One day earlier, Cheri sparked her popular feed with an update that found her flaunting her killer curves in two sexy short sets.