Meg Turney Poses With A Leg Up In Tiny Thong For ‘Nier: Automata’ Cosplay

Meg dressed up like the character 2B.

On Saturday, November 21, cosplay model Meg Turney stunned by baring her buns for her latest alluring addition to her Instagram feed.

The talented costume creator was dressed like an artificial being, but she used an emoji to compare her curvaceous derriere to something organic: a juicy peach. Two hashtags included in her caption revealed that her risque look was based on 2B, aka YoRHa No. 2 Type B, from the video game Nier: Automata.

Like the game’s android protagonist, Meg rocked a mostly black ensemble. She kept her body covered from the waist up to the neck by wearing a billowy velvet blouse with long puffed sleeves. Extra volume around the shoulders created a dramatic effect, as did the numerous shiny feathers protruding from the cuffs.

Her bottoms were a tiny white thong. The barest sliver of the garment was visible due to the way she posed. She bent her left knee and lifted the corresponding leg to accentuate the shape of her round posterior. The position also displayed one of the thigh-high boots and slightly taller stockings that she wore on her legs. The hosiery’s garter bands featured striped accents.

Her costume included a pair of long gloves. The arms were white, while the hands were black with contrasting ivory diamond details stitched on the knuckles. An eyeless mask covered the top half of her face, giving her an air of mystery. She wore a white wig styled in a sleek bob that curved in at the ends just above her shoulders.

The model completed her look with a katana. The sword had an ornate gold guard and a cord-wrapped handle that complemented her outfit. A long, hair-like tassel hung from the pommel, which featured an intricate design in gold, ivory, and black.

Meg was pictured turning back and slightly smirking at the camera. She kept the focus of her photo on her costume and the skin that it showed by posing in front of a plain gray backdrop. Her shoot was dimly lit.

Meg’s transformation proved to be popular, as evidenced by the the more than 9,000 likes that it racked up during the first hour it was live on her page. Her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her look.

“Always some of the best cosplays I see on Instagram,” read one message.

“Deadly and dangerously sexy,” added another admirer.

“With that shadow I thought you were wearing the strangest design of underwear ever,” commented a third fan.

“When you’re still learning to use a sword while blindfolded and accidentally chop your pants off,” quipped a fourth person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Meg wowed with another dark look last month when she dressed up like Morrigan Aensland from the Darkstalkers series.