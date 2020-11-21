Salma Hayek Nearly Spills Out Of Her Low-Cut White Gown While Wishing Goldie Hawn A Happy Birthday

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 16.6 million Instagram followers after posting a throwback picture in which she walked arm-in-arm with friend and fellow actress Goldie Hawn for a fun birthday tribute.

For the occasion, Salma wore a flattering dress that was so low-cut that she looked close to spilling out. The material was a bright white color, and the hue not only added a pop of brightness to the picture but also highlighted Salma’s glowing tan.

The neckline was low and scooped and flaunted the Once Upon A Time In Mexico star’s collarbone and décolletage. Black fabric lined the hem, adding an element of contrast to the look. The dress featured a sleeveless silhouette so that Salma’s toned arms were on full display.

The fabric had ruching at the waist that cinched at Salma’s midriff and accentuated her hourglass figure. There also appeared to be excess fabric that draped along the back for another sultry detail to the ensemble.

Salma styled her hair into a sleek and chic updo with a deep side part. She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace with a large flower jewel in the center. The stones glistened against the flash of the camera. The stunning actress also sported a pair of matching diamond earrings and a black clutch that she held in her right hand.

Goldie also wore a white dress so that the two actresses twinned in the photo. However, her garment was strapless with a low-cut sweetheart neckline. The silhouette was an empire style, giving the look a beachy and bohemian feel versus Salma’s glam one. Goldie also wore a diamond necklace, though hers was a chandelier style with accent jewel stones.

The two posed by standing side by side and facing the camera. In the caption for the shot, Salma wished her friend a happy birthday, calling the Overboard actress “gorgeous and golden.”

Fans went wild over the latest upload and awarded the picture over 102,000 likes and more than 450 comments within hours of posting.

“[Two] of the best and most beautiful women in the world,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several emoji including a smiling sunglass-face and fire symbol.

“Lots of talent and beauty right here. You’re both amazing,” raved a second.

“This has made my day. I share my birthday with an icon,” wrote a third.

“Two timeless modern day goddess queens,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with three red heart emoji.

The throwback photo comes the day after Salma wowed her fans by getting messy in her kitchen while baking pies, per The Inquisitr.