Lisa Rinna, 57, Is A Kaleidoscope Of Legs In Wild Instagram Share To Promote Her Beauty Line

The Rinna Beauty founder shared a whimsical look at her ad campaign.

Lisa Rinna was all legs in a wild new post shared to her Instagram page.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, promoted her newly launched Rinna Beauty makeup line with a 10-second video that featured images of her kicking up a leg and raising an arm as she applied lipstick to her perfect pout. Lisa’s hair was slicked back and she wore gold hoop earrings as she playfully posed. The montage of images gave off a kaleidoscope-like feel as multiple shots of the Bravo beauty spun around in the short clip.

In the caption, Lisa reminded her followers that the launch of her lipstick line is in full swing. But it’s no surprise that in the comments section, many of her fans were mesmerized by more than her makeup.

“Wow! This posting is just like looking through a kaleidoscope and so terrific with all the very lovely Lisa Rinna images that one sees all at the same time! Love this!” one fan wrote.

“Soooooooo much Rinna,” another wrote.

“So many goddesses!” another added.

“Girl, you are one of a kind! I can’t not love you,” a fourth follower wrote to Lisa.

Last week, Lisa gave a closer look at the outfit she wore for her ad campaign, which is the same look that is also seen in her new clip.

In a photo posted to Instagram, the superfit Bravo star stunned her 2.6 million social media flowers in a plunging, black push-up teddy and tie-up Christian Louboutin heels as she kicked her leg up. Lisa also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot for her campaign, and now she is getting even more mileage out of the footage.

While she is peddling lipsticks and liners, Lisa’s killer legs have been the star of her Rinna Beauty ad campaign — and it’s no wonder.

Health and fitness have always been a focus for the actress and businesswoman, although she has admitted that good genetics are also key.

“Luckily, I was born with good genes, first and foremost, and I know that,” Lisa told OWN in an interview posted on YouTube, which can be seen here. “I started working out at a very young age — I played competitive tennis — and I’ve worked out my whole life.”

She also credited her devotion to yoga for her fit physique.

“I have a really strong yoga practice,” Lisa added.