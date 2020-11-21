Jem Wolfie Flaunts Her Insane Cleavage In A Low-Cut Tank Top

Social media star Jem Wolfie dropped the jaws of her 2.6 million Instagram followers after posting a sultry new shot in which she flaunted her insane cleavage.

The picture was taken selfie-style and gave fans a close-up view of the social media model’s figure. For the occasion, Jem wore a white tank top that accentuated her sun-kissed skin. The shirt featured a low scooped neckline that showcased her collarbone and décolletage. The top featured straps that formed a halter silhouette so that her shoulders were also exposed.

The top appeared to be made from a spandex-like material that ably flattered her curves. Along the hem of the garment was light blue piping. In addition, the hint of a beige sports bra was visible beneath the shirt.

Jem styled her hair into a straight and sleek look with a deep side part. Her long blond locks were tossed over her left shoulder and cascaded down past her bust. For the final touch, she sported a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The model posed by tilting her head to the side and giving fans a small smile. The angle of the photo was an unusual sideways position; however, the frame choice likely allowed Jem to showcase more of her physique.

In her caption, Jem discussed what advice she would give to herself if she could go back in time. She confessed that when she was younger, she used to “obsess” about posting content that would go viral and analyze her posts constantly. However, the influencer added that she now doesn’t care as much about getting likes and instead tries to post what “feels right in the moment.”

Jem added that though she has lost some followers in the process, she is a lot happier because she is “true” to herself.

Though Jem claimed she has lost followers since uploading more authentic content, she still has legions of fans who were quick to write their glowing praise of the model, and the selfie earned over 13,000 likes and more than 150 comments within just 45 minutes of posting.

“Blessed with beauty… queen,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a plethora of emoji including several black hearts, a halo-clad angel face, and a wolf symbol.

“The light hits you like a ton of well oiled bricks,” raved a second.

“Best way to be… stay true,” agreed a third.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with two red heart emoji.

