Kindly Myers & Lynnie Marie Show Off Their ‘Beach Bums’ In Barely There Bikinis

“Professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers kicked off the weekend with a booty-centered Instagram upload, teaming up with fellow Playboy model Lynnie Marie for a steamy bikini shoot. The two ladies were clad in barely there two-piece swimsuits that flaunted their voluptuous assets, sending temperatures soaring on the platform with their sizzling curves.

Kindly rocked a crochet string bikini in a pastel-pink color that beautifully complemented her glowing tan. The skimpy number featured a halterneck top that exposed some serious sideboob and super high-cut thong bottoms perfect for displaying her toned posterior. The swimsuit tied behind her back and above her hip with coquettish bows, leaving her taut midriff, flank tattoo, and curvy thighs on show for her audience to admire. The blond bombshell swept her tresses to the side, letting her long hair spill freely down her back. Her locks looked tousled and windswept, adding to her sultry vibe.

Just like Kindly, her companion also opted for a triangle string bikini, showing off her perky backside in the white pale-pink number. Her swimsuit included small, ruched cups that offered a great sideview of her busty chest and a minuscule thong that bared her peachy buns. The model styled her luscious blond mane in voluminous waves that tumbled over her back and shoulder, slightly pulling back her hair as she posed with one arm tucked behind her head.

The photo captured the models in mid-profile, cutting off just above the knee to keep the focus on their curves. The two ladies snuggled close to each other, looking over their shoulders at the camera with smoldering stares and provocatively parted lips. They appeared to be standing under a straw umbrella, which suggested they were at the beach. A light-gray rocky outcrop stretched in the background, giving prominence to their bronzed skin.

Kindly put her hands on Lynnie’s waist, displaying the sparkling ring on her finger, which seemed to match her friend’s shiny stud earrings. Meanwhile, Lynnie placed her palm on Kindly’s hip, showing off her bicolored manicure and the elegant tattooed vines coiled around her middle finger.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Cancún, Quintana Roo. Kindly credited professional cameraman iNterScope Photography for the shot, who has collaborated with the Nashville-based model in the past. The Playboy hottie indicated the post’s booty-flaunting purpose in her caption, and tagged Entertainmentworld HD.

As expected, the upload immediately caught fans’ attention, reeling in more than 7,130 likes and close to 170 comments in the first hour of posting. Followers seemed thrilled by the opportunity to admire the curvaceous blondes together, penning gushing messages wherein they complimented the pair.

“A lovely sight,” wrote one person.

“I love you beautiful Girls,” chimed in another Instagrammer, leaving a trail of loving emoji for emphasis.

“Double Yummmmmies,” quipped a third fan.

“Both of you look great,” said a fourth Instagram user, who added a string of heart eyes and tagged both models.