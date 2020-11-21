Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Bodacious Curves In A Tiny Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Lucia Javorcekova took to Instagram on Saturday, November 21, to upload a new snap that showed her flaunting her killer figure while taking an outdoor shower. The Slovakian influencer rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

In the new update, the bombshell was seen rocking a scanty black two-piece. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. She spilled out from the sides of the garment, displaying a bit of sideboob. The piece also featured a plunging neckline, showcasing a generous amount of her cleavage. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that clung to her shoulders.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms, which stretched high over her hips, accentuating her stunning physique and toned thighs. The low-cut waistline highlighted her incredibly toned midsection, particularly her taut stomach and abs. The dark-colored swimwear complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

In the snapshot, Lucia was dripping wet as she posed for the camera in the shower. She stood sideways under the running water with her left leg forward. The bright sunshine enveloped her body and made her skin glow. The babe raised her right hand to her head, running some fingers through her hair. She closed her eyes and had a big smile on her face that showed her pearly whites.

The blurry background showed a hint of the rope gate and some lush greenery.

For the occasion, she left her brunette hair untied and wet, hanging down her back.

Lucia wrote a greeting for her followers in the caption. According to the geotag, the shot was taken in Dubai.

Lucia’s latest Instagram share received a lot of love from her online admirers. It amassed over 47,800 likes and more than 280 comments in less than a day of going live on the photo-sharing app. A lot of her fans in the comments section made no secret of the fact that they loved getting a good look at her enviable curves as she hit the outdoor shower in this saucy snapshot. Several admirers told the model that they were big fans, while others struggled with words and opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“No way. This woman has taken all the beauty of the world. Unfair,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow! You always look so perfect and sexy. You have the best body in the world. I really love this picture,” gushed another admirer, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Dubai is beautiful, but you look a thousand times prettier. Keep posting your vacays. I enjoy looking at your bikini pics,” a third follower wrote.