Jilissa Zoltko Rocks Sexy Lingerie, Shows Off Her Tanned Body In Double Update

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Friday, November 20, to share a sizzling hot update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand new snap showed the American model flaunting her tanned skin in a sexy underwear set.

Jilissa wore skimpy beige lingerie that was made of ribbed fabric. The top boasted classic balconette cups that hardly contained her ample chest. However, the piece was padded, which covered her buxom curves from being exposed. It had a scoop neckline that showed a tantalizing view of her décolletage, and the push-up feature made her cleavage pop. Narrow straps went over her shoulders for support and secured the undergarment in place.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that boasted high-cut legs, which highlighted the curves of her hips. It also helped showcase her toned thighs. The low-cut waistband accentuated her taut tummy.

Jilissa was snapped indoors, clad in her scanty attire. In the first snapshot, she sat on her legs on a bedroom bench with her thighs slightly spread. Her pose made her left hip pop to the side. The babe tugged at her bra straps as she tilted her head to the side and looked straight into the lens. A Bali Body product was also seen beside her.

The second photo showed Jilissa in a similar stance. She placed her arms on her thighs with her fingers touching. She glanced to her right with a big smile on her face. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated the whole area, as well as her curves and sun-kissed complexion.

The influencer sported minimal jewelry with her scanty ensemble, letting viewers focus solely on her intimates. She chose to wear a gold bangle and several rings. She left her blond locks down and styled in soft, wavy curls that hung over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Jilissa dropped a framed picture emoji instead of using words. She also tagged Bali Body in both the post and the picture.

The latest upload proved to be a hit. After being published on the social media site, the post accrued more than 32,100 likes and an upward of 330 messages. Many of her online supporters took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise, telling her she looked so hot and beautiful.

“The perfect woman. If only I could meet someone like you, or better yet, YOU. I would be the happiest man alive,” a fan commented.

“Your body looks amazing. Your hips and your assets. Not too thin, not too thick, either,” wrote another follower.

“You are the hottest woman on IG. I love getting post notifications for you,” a third admirer added.