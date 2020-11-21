Savannah Chrisley Looks Flawless In Tight Semi-Sheer Animal-Print Top

Savannah Chrisley is looking absolutely flawless in her newest Instagram update. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared a new post to her feed on November 20 where she rocked a tight black semi-sheer animal-print top.

The reality star posed for the snapshot which captured her side profile as she looked off to the right. The top had a short scrunched turtleneck and pointed shoulders. The zebra-print looked to be made of velvet, and a black tank top could be seen underneath the shirt. Savannah posed with one hand on her lower back, pointing out her elbow.

Savannah’s short signature blond hair was worn down and straight, which she pulled behind her ear on one side. Her sweeping bangs were pulled to the right of her face, making a tiny shelf over her forehead. The 23-year-old paired the ensemble with two small silver stud earrings.

The famous daughter was wearing some of the makeup from her signature line, Sassy by Savannah. She noted the different products she used in her look in the caption of the post and also tagged her makeup artist, Paige Higgins.

Savannah looked to be attending an event for her makeup collection. She stood in a large room which featured brick walls and large black windows. A small bar with hanging glasses could be seen behind her, as well as some tables covered in glasses filled with pink cocktails.

There was also a photo on the wall of herself with her grandmother, Faye Chrisley. Savannah and Faye were looking at one another in the photo while holding different products. Just below the image, the reality tv grandma could be seen sitting down at one of the tables.

The new post got a lot of love from Savannah’s followers, bringing in over 30,000 likes in under 12 hours. The upload also garnered hundreds of comments from her adoring fans, where they complimented her fierce look.

“Literally FLAWLESS SOOOO FLAWLESS,” one fan wrote with several heart-eyed emoji.

“Lol! Too sassy! Congrats girl,” another follower said.

“I’m loving the new pallet and lip kit,” another said of the Sassy by Savannah line.

Savannah’s new upload is just one of many where she rocked an animal-print garb. The reality star recently shared another selfie of herself where she sported a cheetah-print dress which showed off her tiny figure. The dress also had a low v-neck and poofy arms which were cinched at her elbows. She paired the outfit with a chic Gucci belt and gold accessories.