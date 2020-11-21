‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Rocks Movie Star Look As She Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Wild New Snap

The luxury realtor posed in an outfit that only she could pull off.

Christine Quinn showed off her movie star looks on Instagram.

In a new photo shared to her social media page, the Selling Sunset star, 31, wore an outrageous outfit as she channeled part Marilyn Monroe and part Lady Gaga.

Christine posed for the pic wearing a red bra-style top with a coordinating metallic number jacket. The luxury realtor paired the look with a see-through green skirt that teased her matching, high-cut bikini bottoms. A thin silver chain belt was wrapped around the wild skirt. Christine’s bombshell, Barbie-doll curves were on full display and her blonde hair was worn in a shorter, wavy style reminiscent of an old school movie queen. She capped off the edgy glam look with flip-out sunglasses while posing outside in Los Angeles.

In the caption, the blonde beauty instructed her 1.4 million followers to dress like they are already a star. She tagged stylist Grace Butler, makeup artist Juan Alan Tamez, and Jason Haiir, as well a fashion photographer Bonnie Nichoalds for helping to create her glamorous look.

In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends reacted to Christine’s “fire” look. Some called her an “icon” while others gifted her sizzling look with heart and flame emoji.

“Servin’ us a Christmas look by the one and only Christine Quinn,” one fan wrote of the red and green mix.

“You can pull literally anything off,” another told Christine.

“You rock everything you wear!” a third admirer wrote.

“High fashion babies learn,” added another.

Other commenters admitted they would dress the same way if they were Christine. Another fan asked if they could raid the Selling Sunset beauty’s closet.

Christine responded to many of her fans’ complimentary comments with thank yous and heart emoji.

Her wild outfit is not a huge surprise. Christine recently told Vogue that her style has always been “over the top.”

“I consider myself a dominatrix Barbie,” she said.

But while her style is edgy, she knows how to channel her inner glam movie star with bright red lipstick and pinup-worthy curls. In fact, she has been vocal about the fact that her idol is Marilyn Monroe. At her wedding, she even named the bride and groom’s signature cocktails The Marilyn and the John F. Kennedy after the late film legend and her rumored lover, according to Refinery 29.

Christine is also ready to take her stardom to the next level. She told Vogue she’s tired of sharing screentime on Selling Sunset and is ready for her own solo spinoff.