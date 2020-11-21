Jessie James Decker Literally Turns Heads In Tight Pants On The Streets Of Colombia

The country star's curves got everyone's attention.

Jessie James Decker had all eyes on her this week as she walked the streets of Colombia. In a video shared to Instagram on November 20, the country singer and reality star literally had heads turning as she flaunted her pert booty in tight pants.

The “Roots And Wings” hitmaker and mom of three was filmed from behind. She rocked a skintight white tank top with a low back that revealed her toned shoulders and was tucked into her bottoms to highlight her slim waist.

She showed off her curves in clay-colored high-waisted pants cropped at the mid-calf with block heeled sandals. Jessie had her highlighted hair in a messy bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings and a bangle while carrying a small structured bag.

The star showed her 3.3 million followers what happened as she walked past a group of men standing outside a store. Jessie stepped onto the road and had their jaws dropping as they turned to watch her saunter past.

She slowed down and stepped back onto the sidewalk as she waited for the person filming to catch up. She seemingly held out her hand to hold theirs as she turned around.

Jessie revealed in the caption that she was in Colombia and has been sharing a look at her trip via Instagram stories.

The comments section was full of praise for the Eric & Jessie: Game On star.

“Lessons [on] how to get my rear to look like this please,” one fan commented with a crying laughing emoji.

“I would do the same head turn…. then tell my husband to check it out!!” another wrote with a fire symbol.

“Look at you turning heads,” a third comment read.

“Out here breaking those men’s necks go head do your thang girl,” a fourth person wrote with a sideways crying laughing, fire, and sparkle emoji.

Jessie’s clip was a hit with fans, bringing in over 1,400 comments and 74,000-plus likes. It’s been viewed more than 773,000 times.

The upload came after she wowed fans earlier this week with a sizzling shot of herself in an all-black ensemble from her clothing line, Kittenish.

The 32-year-old stunned as she stood with her arms above her head in front of a gold fringed curtain. Jessie wowed in a fluffy crop top and skintight leather-look pants with a corset style fastening over the bottom of her torso.

She also included snaps of herself in a sequin jumpsuit and long gloves.