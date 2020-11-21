Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Pole Dances Pantsless: ‘I’m Proud Of Myself’

The 23-year-old showed off her moves in a thong.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s eldest daughter Gracie McGraw flaunted her stunning curves on Instagram this week for an empowering body positive post. As reported by Hollywood Life, the 23-year-old actor and singer shared a clip of herself pole dancing alongside an inspiring caption about self-acceptance.

The NSFW video, which can be seen here, showed Gracie pantsless in a black lace thong and a white crop top that was tied above her navel to flash her middle. She paired the skimpy look with mid-calf high-heeled black boots.

Gracie swung around the metal pole with her right leg wrapped around it while basking in flashing red and blue lighting. Her dark hair cascaded down as she held on with both hands.

In the caption, Gracie explained that she pole dances for herself. She said that she was getting stronger and “taking [her] body back.”

“This is for ME!” she began, writing in all caps that it made her feel “POWERFUL AND ABLE.”

“I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I’m proud of myself.”

She described the activity as being a great workout for the body and mind and said she feels “like a freaking boss” when she’s doing it. She added that she’s not yet an expert, but is happily learning new moves.

“If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck,” she concluded the message.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share messages of praise and support.

“You go, Gracie!!!” one person wrote with three strong arm emoji.

“Go for it girl. Be strong and be proud,” a second message read.

“You go girl!!! Awesome job. Does not look easy,” a third wrote.

Another of the comments came from her sister, Audrey McGraw.

“Strong woman!!!!” the 18-year-old wrote with a fire, praising hands, and heart eye emoji.

Gracie’s upload was a big hit with her followers, as it amassed more than 1,200 likes and 15,400-plus views.

The McGraw family have often used social media to promote feeling confident. Tim shared a stunning makeup-free photo of Faith earlier this year that was taken by Gracie.

The “Highway Don’t Care” hitmaker posted a shot of the “This Kiss” singer sporting pink hair in braids as he confessed his love for her.

“Dang, I love this girl!” he wrote in the caption, giving Gracie photo credit.

Tim and Faith are also parents to 22-year-old Maggie.