NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Derrick Rose From Pistons For Lou Williams, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

According to a recent list of trade ideas, the Los Angeles Clippers could solve their playmaking problems by swapping backup guards with the Detroit Pistons, with Derrick Rose heading to L.A. and Lou Williams getting moved to the Motor City.

As explained by Fadeaway World on Friday, the Clippers are in need of a natural point guard who could facilitate for the team and “relieve the burden” off of forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The outlet stressed that both superstars could thrive alongside a player with natural ball-handling and playmaking skills, though at this point, the Clippers don’t have any key player who fits that billing. Patrick Beverley is mainly known for his defensive skills, while Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year awardee who has long been recognized for his instant offense off the bench.

“The Clippers will hate to lose Lou Williams, who is one of the greatest sixth men of all time, but Rose is a much better playmaker,” the publication added. “Rose can create shots for Kawhi and George very easily because he is an excellent penetrator and passer in the paint. The Clippers also revamp their roster with new blood so this is a deal that could happen.”

As further pointed out, the Pistons used the seventh overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft on Killian Hayes, who could emerge as the team’s point guard of the future. This could allow Williams to focus on offense as an undersized shooting guard for the rebuilding organization.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

During the 2019-20 campaign, Rose averaged 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while starting 15 out of 50 games for Detroit. He also shot 49 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Williams produced similar numbers for the Clippers, tallying 18.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. However, the latter figure represented a career-high for the veteran, who has a career average of 3.5 assists across 15 NBA seasons, per Basketball-Reference.

Although Rose could potentially be an important addition to the Clippers’ roster if the hypothetical deal becomes a reality, he has mostly been linked to the crosstown rivals, as a recent trade idea suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire the former MVP awardee for forward Kyle Kuzma and center JaVale McGee. As for Williams, it was also suggested this week that the Boston Celtics could acquire him a three-way trade focused on center Steven Adams, who has since been traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to CBS Sports.