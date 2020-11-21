Janet Jackson, 54, Reveals Midriff & Tugs At Pants During Sexy Video, Fans Hope It’s Related To New Album

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to update fans with a new video clip of herself. The living legend has been called a sex icon over the years and has been considered the blueprint for a number of entertainers of today. Jackson’s loyal fanbase is intensely waiting for a new studio album and is hoping her most recent post is a hint that something is on its way.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in an oversized fluffy jacket that fell down past her knees. The item of clothing appeared to be oversized and perfect for cold weather. Underneath, Jackson was seemingly wearing a crop top of the same color that showcased her stomach. She teamed the outfit with loose-fitted pants that looked to be made out of silk material. Jackson has sported numerous hairstyles over the years and was seen rocking long dark dreads.

The MTV Video Vanguard Award winner was captured in front of a red backdrop. She seemingly was on set of a photoshoot as she was filmed striking a number of poses.

Jackson played around with her jacket and started to expose her midriff. Toward the end of the short clip, she tugged at her pants while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Jackson pushed her locks over her right shoulder and leaned against the wall.

Throughout the video, 6lack’s song “Long Nights” played over the top.

Jackson geotagged her upload with “Friday Mood” hashtagged her post with the same within the caption.

In the span of 11 hours, the clip racked up more than 271,000 views, 63,000 likes, and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.2 million followers.

“Everyone wishes they were that coat right now,” one user wrote.

“I’m hoping that this is a lil promo for #BlackDiamond! Janfam needs it!” another person shared.

“What?!?!? Could it be?!?!?!” remarked a third fan.

“Girl, you haven’t shown tummy in a minute!!!! Excited to see what’s coming next!!” a fourth admirer commented.

At the beginning of the year, Jackson announced that she will be releasing a new album titled Black Diamond that was supposed to be promoted with a world tour. The first show was scheduled to start in North America in June. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tour has been put on hold and it seemed the album had been to.

Jackson has been tight-lipped about the project ever since the pandemic. However, in a recent interview with Revolt, producer Tommy Parker spilled some information about the highly-anticipated record.