Lauren Dascalo Rocks A Hot Pink Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

American bombshell Lauren Dascalo took to Instagram on Friday, November 20, to upload two new snapshots that showed her flashing some skin while taking an outdoor shower. The model rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that left her fans drooling.

Lauren sported a snakeskin-print, hot pink bikini. The top featured classic triangle cups that were cut so small — it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. However, the fully-lined piece managed to obscure her nipples from exposure. The ultra-revealing garment was held together by tiny strings that tied around her neck while another set of strings tied around her back.

She wore matching bottoms that were just as scanty. String made up the tiny waistband, and it hugged her slender hips, highlighting her flat stomach and trim waist. The high-cut design also showcased a generous amount of skin along her bikini area.

In the first photo, Lauren was dripping wet as she posed for the camera in the shower. She posed sideways with most of her backside shown in the shot. Her stance flaunted her perky booty and her sideboob. She did a tip-toe as she raised one foot and positioned it on her other leg — similar to that of a ballerina. The hottie balanced herself as she held onto a string that was attached to the showerhead. She looked straight into to the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

In the second pic, Lauren leaned on the wooden post with her knee bent. She tugged at the strings of her bikini top, pulling them outward to tease her viewers. The sky and the sea, as well as some plants and palm trees, comprised her tropical background.

Lauren tied her blond locks, keeping most of her hair away from her body. She left a few tendrils of hair down, which were her bangs, and it framed her face. Her nails were painted into a french tip style.

In the caption, Lauren asked her followers about their “dream destination.” According to the geotag on the post, the picture was taken in Tulum, Mexico. She also gave credit to her photographer by tagging her Instagram page in the photos.

The latest update received a lot of love from her fans. It amassed over 25,700 likes and 530 comments in less than a day. Fans and followers went into the comments section and dropped various messages and emoji.

“WOW! You look so hot in these snaps! As for your question, I want to travel to many places. It’s difficult to pick just one,” a follower wrote.

“Greece and to go with you. That’s totally it. These shots are amazing!” commented another fan.