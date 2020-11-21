Natalia Garibotto Snaps A Selfie In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling update on Friday, November 20. The Miami-based model tantalized her 2.5 million followers with the sultry post, which showed her wearing a skimpy bikini set that flaunted all of her assets.

In the snapshot, Natalia was inside a room, dressed in scanty swimwear, posing in front of a full-body mirror. She stood on a plush rug and occupied the middle of the frame, standing with her legs apart with one foot in a tip-toe. She was holding her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her shoulder. The babe tugged at her thong as she took the selfie.

Sunlight entered the nearby window, and it illuminated the whole room, as well as her curves.

A swipe to the right showed a short clip of Natalia flaunting her hourglass figure. Her stance was similar to that of the photo. As she was filming the video, she zoomed in to get a closer look at her fit physique. Throughout the reel, she flipped her hair and pulled the strings of her bottoms.

Natalia sported a skimpy bikini top. It had a light pink base with tiny butterfly prints all over it. The cups were cut so small that it barely contained her shapely chest. As a result, a hint of her underboob and sideboob was on display from certain angles. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her cleavage. The halter-style straps went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty swimwear featured a tiny piece of fabric that only covered what was necessary. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her groin area. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her toned midsection, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Natalia tied her highlighted locks into a half ponytail as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She wore stud earrings, a choker-style necklace, bangles, and a ring.

The social media star paired the photo and video with a short caption in which she greeted her fans and added an emoji.

The brand-new share earned more than 83,500 likes and upward of 1,100 comments in just under a day. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display.

“The Pope brought me here. You are so beautiful,” a fan commented.

“If the holiest man on the planet loves you, then so do I!” added another follower.