Abby Dowse Sizzles In Sexy Lingerie With Chain Details: ‘Lace Lover’

Abby Dowse declared her love for lace on Instagram in a sizzling post shared Friday, November 20, wherein she flaunted her bombshell body in sexy lingerie. The Aussie model posed in bed for the steamy upload, giving fans a close-up of her voluptuous assets as she lounged on her back with her legs spread.

The photo appeared to be a selfie, judging by the high angle and close perspective. One of Abby’s arms extended out of the frame, suggesting she was holding the phone up to snap the pic. Her beautiful face was only partly featured in the snap, which only showed her plump lips and a glimpse of her nose and cheeks. Likewise, her legs were cropped out of the shot, resulting in a seductive snapshot that spotlighted her hourglass curves.

The blond beauty was clad in a pink lace bodysuit that perfectly displayed her trim yet sinuous figure. The skimpy number was incredibly high-cut and boasted deep cutouts on both sides that flashed Abby’s toned midriff, in addition to showing off her chiseled hips and thighs. A narrow strip of fabric ran along her slender core, connecting the underwire demi-cups with the minuscule bottoms. Thin, spaghetti straps stretched above her hip bones, while three pairs of sparkling metallic-gold chains bridged the massive gashes on the sides, calling attention to Abby’s taut waist.

The details were mirrored by the double shoulder straps that framed her abundant décolletage, as well as by the chain garter straps draping down her thighs. The one-piece also featured a revealing neckline that exposed her cleavage.

The lingerie was a soft, pastel tone that accentuated Abby’s deep, bronzed tan and flattered her golden tresses. It sported an elegant floral print that teased even more skin, boasting a dainty trim that turned her chest into a focal point. Abby coordinated her accessories with her attire, wearing a delicate gold bracelet. A layered necklace dangled above her cleavage, further drawing the eye to her busty curves.

The 31-year-old posed with one hand on her hip, fanning out her fingers across her thigh. Her head was slightly tilted and her lips were parted in a seductive expression. Her hair tumbled over her shoulders and arms in tousled waves, adding to her sultry vibe.

The outfit was from online retailer Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to credit in her post. She captioned the shot with a string of pink flowers, hearts, and bows that seemed to mirror the color of her attire, prompting many of her fans to fill the comments section with similar emoji.

In the span of 14 hours, the upload racked up close to 500 messages and more than 27,700 likes, proving to be a big hit with Abby’s 2.5 million followers.

“Baby pink on your gorgeous tanned body Abby absolutely stunning and so hot Abby,” said one admirer.

“Love that color on you,” agreed a second Instagrammer, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow!!! That’s gorgeous,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“For the love of god you’re incredible!!” gushed a fourth devotee.

Just two days ago, Abby showed off more of her provocative lingerie, rocking a red lace ensemble from the same brand for a Christmas-themed post. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a full-body selfie in which she wore a see-through bodystocking with netted details.