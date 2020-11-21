Joselyn Cano Rocks Cheeky Black Thong In Booty-Baring Instagram Photo

Joselyn Cano isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new photo she posted to Instagram. The American model flashed her perky posterior in a steamy snapshot uploaded on Friday, November 20. In the snap, she modeled a sexy lingerie set that showed off her killer curves.

Joselyn was snapped indoors for the newest update. She was inside a bathroom, dressed in her sexy intimates. The room was well-lit and perfect for indoor photography.

For her pose, she stood with her toned backside directed at the camera. The angle made her pert derriere the main focus of the shot. She placed her arms on the sides as she looked over her shoulder and stared at the lens. The babe gave a sultry expression that seemed to tantalize many viewers.

In the new addition to her feed, Joselyn wore sexy underwear set from a brand called Vixen. It had a black base with various prints in white and red. From what was visible, she wore a sports bra-style top. It appeared to have a low-cut back and thin straps that clung to her shoulders. The garment featured a thick stretchable band along the base, which had the brand’s logo.

While the top wasn’t as revealing, the bottoms, on the other hand, were skimpy. The model rocked a tiny black thong that showcased her round booty. It had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips. Like the bra, the thick waistband featured the brand’s logo. The dark-colored intimate set complemented her flawless skin.

For the occasion, the bombshell wore her brunette hair down and styled in curls. She let the long strands hang on one of her shoulders, with the rest falling on her back. She sported a pair of dangling earrings as her only accessory. Her nails were painted with white polish.

In the caption, Joselyn asked her fans a question. She also made a tag for her other Instagram account in the picture.

Since going live on her account, the latest share has earned more than 181,000 likes. Additionally, more than 3,100 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many told her that she looked hot, while others gushed over her display of skin. Other admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji instead of words.

“Your charm is irresistible!” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love this woman! She is a gift to this world,” added another follower.

“I prefer thick! Just like your body. It’s the perfect hourglass shape. Your face and your eyes are gorgeous too,” a third admirer commented.