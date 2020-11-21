Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Her Flawless Physique In Tiny White Bikini While Celebrating Fiance’s Big Win

Paulina Gretzky has plenty to celebrate this week, and the model gave her fans something to be happy about as well.

Gretzky, once a fixture of social media for her racy and revealing pictures, has been on something of a hiatus as she stepped back from Instagram. But the 31-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her bikini body again this week as she and fiance Dustin Johnson headed to St. Barts for a vacation celebrating his big win. The PGA Player of the Year won his first-ever Masters earlier on Sunday — setting a tournament record in doing so — and Gretzky got some of the spotlight as the two celebrated on the course.

The celebration moved to the Caribbean later in the week, with the couple hitting the sand for a sun-soaked vacation. The Sun shared some pictures of Gretzky rocking a tiny white bikini that showed off all of her lean physique. The images showed them walking at the edge of the water, Gretzky wearing an open mesh wrap around the swimwear that just barely covered her curves. Her fiance wore a pair of white shorts as they got into the water together.

As the report noted, there was plenty for the couple to celebrate. After completing the tournament, the PGA star said it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“As a kid I always dreamed about being a Masters champion. It’s hard to talk. But, you know, it’s just incredible. As you can tell,” he said, via The Sun.

It was also a rare public glimpse at a couple who has largely avoided the spotlight in recent years. Though fans have seen plenty of Gretzky in skimpy swimwear over the past several years, lately she hasn’t been much in the mood to share with followers. Her Instagram feed has been largely quiet for the past year, with only a handful of pictures posted before she shared a post on Monday showing her and Johnson sharing a kiss after the Masters ended. Before that, Gretzky’s last post came back in April, when she uploaded a snap of herself floating in the pool while wearing a string bikini.

As The Inquisitr reported, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky got some spotlight during the tournament, with cameras capturing the exchange as she and Johnson walked back to the clubhouse after he wrapped up the win. They spoke about the significance of the victory, with both saying they became emotional and Gretzky saying she was sure her mother was in tears as well.