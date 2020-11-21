Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘So In Love’ While Looking Flawless In Black & White Outfit

Paris Hilton delighted her 13.6 million Instagram followers with a photo of herself holding her baby puppy Slivington Hilton.

Paris stood outside in front of lush greenery, and sunlight dappled the bushes behind her while she and the pup remained in the shadow. Paris and Slivington both stared straight into the camera. She held the black and tan canine right next to her face for the shot. The actress kept her full lips closed with a fierce look on her flawless face.

The heiress wore a tight white tank top, which was mostly covered by the puppy’s body. She paired it with a black skirt that featured a ruffle at the top, emphasizing her slender waist and adding some curviness to her frame. She accessorized the outfit with long dangling silver earrings and a quilted black Chanel cross-body purse with a large pearl strap that secured the bag near one side of her body. Paris’s long blond hair cascaded in beachy waves over her shoulders and down her back from a side part, and a few strands blew in the wind.

The actress revealed her love for her pet, and she tagged her pets’ account, which features various videos and pictures of all her four-legged family members. Her followers showed the sweet clip, which received nearly 351,000 views, a lot of love, with more than 38,000 hitting the “like” button. At least 600 Instagram users also took the time to leave a comment.

“You are so beautiful, Paris! Sheesh. What an adorable little guy, too,” gushed one fan whoo added blushing-heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Babe, you are simply stunning. What a gorgeous photo. Just precious. The two of you fit together perfectly. He’s so lucky, and so are you,” a second devotee enthused along with a dog emoji.

“Queen, but I swear Paris has so much kindness and would be that amazing friend to always make the party fun and also when you hangout!” enthused another Instagram user who included star-eye smilies.

“Natural, simple, genuine. This is your best pic. Fantastic. You are the queen of the world and this puppy with slive forever. Mood all day long, Paris,” a fourth follower gushed, including hearts and red lips.

The model regularly treats her devoted fans to videos and pictures of herself and other parts of her life on the popular social media platform. They enthusiastically respond to her shares. The Inquisitr previously reported that Paris went topless in a Halloween-themed post.