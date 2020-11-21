Rachelle Ann Go Shows Off Baby Bump In Adorable Video Revealing Her Pregnancy

Rachelle Ann Go had been building up anticipation, and on Friday the singer and Broadway star shared her big news — she and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child together.

As PhilStar Global reported, the actress posted a video that announced the big news. She had been dropping hints on social media, including an Instagram post that teased the big development she had to share.

“Surprise! It’s finally here! No more hiding secrets (and bumps)! We’re so excited to tell you all about our 2020, which was undoubtedly, and quite literally, a rollercoaster of ups and downs! Martin and I are very happy and excited to share this wonderful new chapter of our lives with you all,” Rachelle wrote in the YouTube description.

As ABS-CBN reported, the couple found out about the pregnancy a few months ago, and documented their reaction to the news in the video shared this week.

The post showed the husband and wife holding hands on a beach together before a setting sun and running together in the sand. They included some clips from their wedding, showing Go singing at the ceremony and posing in her wedding dress. After the flashback clips, Go talked about the ups and downs of their first few years of marriage while sitting in her home, then showed a clip of trees with the sound of a beating heart taken during an ultrasound in the background. The shot then focused in on Go and Spies, who embraced before she stood to the side, opening her coat to reveal her baby bump.

After the two discussed more details with fans, the clip ended by announcing that Baby Spies is due in March 2021.

The post was an instant hit, racking up tens of thousands of views and comments from many people thrilled at the announcement. Many wished the couple well, thanking them for using social media to share their story. The announcement was a huge hit in her native country as well, with Go’s name shooting to the top of Google search trends in the Philippines on Saturday.

Go also thanked the supporters for the love they had shown, and said she was excited for what the future will bring for the family.

Go and Spies, who tied the knot back in April 2018, did leave a bit of mystery for their fans. The couple said that they had learned the gender of their baby already, but were going to save that to announce publicly sometime later.