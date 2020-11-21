Carmen Electra, 48, Glows In Sultry Off The Shoulder Black Top

Carmen Electra proved that age was merely a number when she shared a flawless photo of herself with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Friday. The 48-year-old actress appeared ageless in the glowing picture.

In the shot, Carmen set in a room with white walls, a dark window, a tiled floor, and a built-in shelf that held a TV that featured a group of partially nude men and women on the screen. However, despite the unusual choice of viewing on the television, the actress took center stage in the shot. She stared straight into the camera with her kohl-lined big beautiful eyes with a bit of a mischievous look. She kept her full pale lips closed in the slightest smirk. The light reflected off her flawless face, making her appear to glow.

Carmen wore her incredibly long blond hair in a high ponytail at the crown of her head, wrapped with a piece of hair to provide additional height. The straight lengths cascaded over her shoulder, hanging well past her chest. She had on a casual long-sleeve black top that hung off one shoulder, revealing her toned muscles. In the look, Carmen appeared ageless.

She credited makeup artist Preston Meneses with her glam look. Carmen’s fans showed the effortlessly sexy post a lot of love. More than 16,900 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 600 of them also took the time to leave a positive reply.

“And there you have it, another beautiful picture to help take your mind off of this dumpster fire of a year. At least this picture is the good type of fire,” enthused one fan.

“What is it that you’re watching in the background?” wondered another eagle-eyed viewer, and Carmen replied.

“Not sure what’s back there! Now I have to look,” admitted the actress.

“Since I was a kid, you have always been the most beautiful woman to me. You look absolutely amazing, Carmen,” gushed a third devotee who added several smilies and hearts.

“After all these years, you still look so great. You’re as lovely as ever. Have a wonderful weekend. Stay safe and healthy,” a fourth follower wrote, adding several red lips and roses.

Carmen regularly updates her social media with both present-day and throwback photos and videos of herself. The Inquisitr previously reported that she gave her followers a busty display while wearing a black corset, with high-waisted panties, and a fully open white robe over her shoulders.