Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Sharon Loses It

The next The Young and the Restless spoilers video for November 23 through 25 teases a huge fight between Sharon and Nick over Faith just in time for Thanksgiving. Elsewhere, Rey drops a bombshell on Billy about the gun used to shoot Chance. Kyle and Jack get served. Finally, Lily tries to bring some holiday togetherness between Devon and Nate.

Sharon (Sharon Case) angrily confronts Nick (Joshua Morrow) over him, keeping Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) foray into underage drinking under wraps. She’s furious about it, considering they lost Cassie (Camryn Grimes) in a tragic car accident due to alcohol. Faith begged Nick to keep it a secret from Sharon because she’d had such a rough year battling cancer. Unfortunately for the worried parents, Faith overhears, and she feels incredibly betrayed by Nick, and it could push her even further into the bottle.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) did not spread any holiday cheer when he decided to sue Jack (Peter Bergman), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and the rest of the Abbotts for Dina’s (Marla Adams) entire estate. He received very little after his grandmother died, and Theo believes he’s owed more. Plus, he’s upset at how the family treated him when she died. Kyle insists that he tried to warn everybody that Theo was a schemer, and it seems that Jack may belatedly believe his son.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is a busy little bee on Thanksgiving. She doesn’t have much family left since Neil (Kristoff St. John) died, and she wants to make sure that those who are still living make an effort to gather. Without telling Devon (Bryton James), she invites Nate (Sean Dominic) over for the big meal. Devon clearly isn’t happy, and neither is Nate. Devon isn’t over Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate’s betrayal, and Nate feels that his cousin purposefully took away his career as a surgeon by being overly vindictive. Sparks fly during their gathering when Lily has to duck out early.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants to make whoever shot his partner pay dearly. Sure, the bullet was meant for Adam (Mark Grossman), but it hit Chance (temporarily Justin Gaston) instead. It turns out they finally found the gun used in the crime taken apart in a dumpster near Chancellor Communications. Rey informs Billy (Jason Thompson) that it’s one that is registered in his name. While Billy insists he wasn’t the shooter, Rey seems convinced that he was. However, it seems more likely that somebody tried to set up Billy to get revenge for the exposé on Adam, but who? Several, including Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Faith, had motives.