Shania Twain Shares Fabulous Trio Of Stagecoach Throwbacks Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

Singing superstar Shania Twain took to Instagram on Friday to reminisce with her 1.3 million followers over a fantastic event from a few years ago. She noted that these throwbacks were from the Stagecoach event in 2017 and she looked incredible as she performed alongside fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.

Shania wore all black for this performance. She chose a fringed, cropped jacket that was over a unique top. It had a fringed band around the singer’s bust and sheer panels above and below her chest. Cutout flared pants completed the unique ensemble.

The pants had geometric cutouts from the upper thighs all the way down, while a solid black panel provided some moderate coverage along her hips. The first photo showed a glimpse of Shania’s midriff, but the second photo revealed a bit more.

In that second snapshot, Shania reached one arm over her head and that stretch pulled her jacket up to reveal her taut tummy. Kelsea was next to her in both of those shots, wearing a gorgeous striped romper with black and bling covering it.

The third component of this Friday upload was a video showing Shania and Kelsea performing together. They rocked it out and hugged at the end, clearly having a blast with one another. In her caption, Shania noted that they’d performed her song “Any Man of Mine” together.

This set of throwbacks received a lot of love from Shania’s followers. Over the course of about eight hours, more than 30,000 likes and 280 comments came in from the singer’s impressed supporters.

“That was a beginning of a great collab and a friendship, you will always shine in my heart my sweet Queen!” one fan praised.

“Wow!! What cuties!!” another declared.

“Wow always Very Very beautiful,” a follower wrote.

“You are incredibly beautiful and charming,” someone else raved.

Earlier this week, Shania shared an Instagram post that celebrated a big milestone of her career. The 55-year-old singer noted that her album Up! had been released 18 years ago.

To celebrate, Shania shared a couple of shots from the album’s photoshoot and she looked amazing. She wore a torn white tank top and flaunted her slim figure. Everybody raved over the titillating shots and the big anniversary, some finding it hard to believe the album had been released nearly two decades ago.

Shania looks as gorgeous in her present-day updates as she ever did in any of these throwbacks. Her fans clearly love these moments of looking back over the highlights of her career and never miss an opportunity to flood her posts with praise.