Madison Pettis Bares A Lot Of Thigh In Lace-Trimmed Mini Dress: ‘Lookin Like A Can Of Arizona Green Tea’

Madison made an observation about her skimpy dress's color and pattern.

Madison Pettis stunned by rocking a look that she compared to a sweet drink in her Friday, November 20, Instagram update.

The 22-year-old former Disney Channel star wore a short cami dress. In her caption, she quipped that the garment looked like a can of AriZona brand green tea, but it wasn’t the drink’s cylindrical shape that she was referencing. Rather, she was making an observation about her apparels’ print. Her mini dress was crafted from mint green jersey fabric that featured a pattern of pink and blue flowers. The base color matched that of the iconic AriZona green tea can, while the floral print was similar to the pink cherry blossoms depicted on the unique container.

Pink floral lace trimmed the garment’s neckline, which dipped down in a V over her ample chest. The opening teased a fair amount of her decolletage. Curved seams on the bust drew further attention to the area.

The bottom of the number’s skirt was adorned with the same contrasting delicate trim. Madison raised her mostly exposed left thigh up right where the piece’s side split was located, making the revealing hemline ride up even higher.

She accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry, including a pair of oversize silver earrings, a ring, and a bangle on one wrist. She also rocked two gold pendant necklaces, one of which appeared to feature a trendy coin design.

The American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules actress wore her rich, espresso-colored curls styled with a deep side part. Her thick hair tumbled down her back, and it completely hid her left shoulder from view.

Madison sat on a white sectional couch. Behind her, a piece of dark wall art hung on an eggshell-colored wall. A lighting fixture with a drum lampshade provided some of her photo’s illumination.

Madison reached up to grasp her top’s right spaghetti strap with the fingers of the corresponding hand as she tilted her head to the side. She pressed her full lips together and fixed her dark eyes on the camera. Her stare was intense.

It took just three hours for the former Cory in the House star to amass over 189,000 likes and 800 comments with her latest sultry upload.

“But worth way more than 99 cents,” wrote Madison’s Life with Boys costar Torri Webster in response to her post’s caption.

“I’m parched,” read a message from a fan.

“My fave drink,” another admirer commented.

“Lol sheeesh. Quenching thirst everywhere,” quipped a fourth person.

Madison often thrills her fans by showing off her body in revealing looks. In one series of steamy photos, she bared even more skin in white intimate apparel from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label.