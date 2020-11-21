Camila Bernal Shakes Her Booty To Popp Hunna In Tiny, Polka-Dot Bikini

Colombian bombshell Camila Bernal continues to thrill by flaunting her buxom curves on her popular Instagram feed. Her latest post — which went live on Friday, November 20 — was headlined by a sexy video clip that showed the 23-year-old moving her ample assets to the sounds of Popp Hunna’s TikTok dance hit, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).”

In addition to bouncing along with the beat in a suggestive manner, Bernal further ignited for her 1.4 million followers by rocking a tiny, polka-dot bikini that struggled to contain her tempting attributes as she shook her booty.

The social media star captioned the clip by lamenting the fact that she had to tone down her performance in order to prevent the post from being deleted. Nevertheless, her fans appeared to have been awestruck by all that she did show in the reel, taking to the comments section in multitudes to publicly swoon over the bodacious display.

“You are a loved one my beautiful queen,” wrote one avid supporter.

“I think it’s very fair to say that you are the most beautiful woman on the planet,” gushed a second devotee. “And every other planet in the universe.”

“I’m all yours when you’re ready,” joked a third follower.

“They delete you ’cause they can’t beat you,” assured a fourth admirer of Bernal’s form.

In addition to the comments that were left, Bernal’s fans further engaged with her sultry share by double-tapping it to the tune of 7,000 likes in just a few hours.

Please note that the audio track in the embedded post contains lyrics some may find objectionable.

Bernal’s full-motion share began with the voluptuous vixen tugging playfully at the straps of her bikini bottom as she approached the camera. Shortly thereafter, she nodded her head toward the device as she began to mouth the words to her backing track in synchronicity. She then swung her hands from right to left before offering a quick side view of her shapely physique.

The Bogota-born influencer was wearing a magenta-colored swim ensemble that was emblazoned with white polka dots. Her top was comprised of two triangular breast cups that were notably large in size. However, they still struggled to contain her significant assets. So, too, did her bottom, which left her cheeks bare during parts of the shot.

As the video wore on, Bernal continued to shake her hips and booty while gesturing with her hands and singing along. All the while, her lengthy, brown locks bounced along with her body’s movement.

Just before the reel reached its loop point, Bernal moved both hands across her chest and flashed a pair of peace signs. She put a wrap on the routine by offering a final jig before turning to her side and offering a kick and a wave as she exited the frame.

One day earlier, Bernal was equally as alluring in an upload that showed her soaking wet in a semi-transparent swimsuit.