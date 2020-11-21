WWE’s Chelsea Green Flaunts Perfect Body In Revealing Bikini While Hanging Out At The Beach In Latest Snap

Chelsea Green looked stunning as she visited the beach wearing very little in her latest Instagram snap. The WWE superstar rocked a tiny bikini that showed off plenty of skin, much to the delight of her 549,000 followers.

In the photo, Green stood on the sand by the ocean. The waves were a bright blue color, much like the beautiful sky that was also visible in the background. A huge smile beamed across the Friday Night SmackDown star’s face as she grabbed onto her hair while posing for the snap.

Green flaunted her long, toned legs and athletic physique as well. Her sun-kissed skin gleamed in the sunlight. She wore a brown-colored bikini with side-tie bottoms that accentuated her curves and muscles. The outfit was topped off with a pair of matching boots.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that she wanted to feel that way every single day. The superstar was clearly ecstatic to be spending the day at the beach at the time, taking her mind off the injury that’s currently keeping her out of action. She also credited the shot to Blake Cortes Photography.

Green’s fans and peers appreciated the upload as well. Almost 7000 hit the like button within the first hour of the picture hitting the social media platform. Some of her followers even took the time to give her a compliment.

“The boots make that pic shine,” gushed one Instagram user.

“These boots are made for walking.. and looking incredible on the beach,” a second Instagrammer agreed.

Of course, since Green’s choice in footwear isn’t popular seaside attire, some of her admirers questioned her fashion choice. Among these people was her boyfriend Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

The former WWE superstar commented via his Instagram account. He was in a playful mood, however, asking her why she wore that choice of footwear to hang out by the ocean.

Green has wowed her fans with a couple of stunning pictures this week. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she rocked a tiny bikini while chilling on top of a bed of rocks on Thursday.

The wrestler also stunned her followers with a shot of her lying next to the water, sporting a one-piece swimsuit that showed off her perfect legs a couple of days earlier.

It remains to be seen when she’ll be back on the screen, but her social media activity is satisfying her admirers more than enough.