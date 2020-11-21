Halle Berry, 54, Goes Pantsless And Shows Off Her Lean Legs For Instagram Snap

Halle Berry devotes Fridays to fitness on her Instagram feed, and this week the 54-year-old actress took the chance to show off some of the fruits of her labor.

Berry took to her stories to share a picture that showed her wearing a shiny top and no pants while she sat near a window overlooking a tropical plant. The photo showed Berry writing in what appeared to be a journal while lifting her toes up and showing off her long and lean legs. The actress had a look of satisfaction on her face, giving a slight smile as she looked down into the open book that sat on her lap.

In the caption, the actress told fans that she would be having an announcement coming on her workout brand, ReSpin, telling them to stay tuned over the weekend to learn more.

The picture, which was also reposted on the ReSpin page with a caption defining the word “joy,” appeared to drum up some interest among followers who tried to guess what could be coming in the announcement. Others said the picture of Berry relaxing in the beautiful setting helped them find their own inner peace.

“Enjoy the moment, looks gratifying & so rewarding,” one person wrote.

“Love ya,” another wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Berry has put a lot of time into promoting ReSpin, which she founded along with friend and personal trainer Peter Lee Thompson. As Shape noted, the pair took to Instagram to announce the new project and take some questions for fans. They regularly interact with followers online, especially through Berry’s popular “Fitness Friday” posts where she helps give tutorials on how to do at-home workouts that are simple and require little equipment.

The pair have used posts to tie in some of their workout products, which are often highlighted in the videos and images posted at the end of each week.

In this week’s update, Berry gave her followers the second of a two-part series on self-defense workouts, posting a series of short videos with her trainer showing how people can defend themselves. She took to Instagram to post an action shot showing her delivering a kick while wearing a sports bra and tight workout pants that showed off more of her incredible physique.

“Check stories for 4 ways to quickly and easily disable your attacker from different angles,” she wrote, adding, “Give ’em HELL, and PROTECT YOURSELF! Happy Friday!”