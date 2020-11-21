‘One Piece’ Chapter 996: Tama Could Play Major Role In Straw Hat’s Battle Against Kaido & Beast Pirates

One Piece Wano Arc recently featured Tama joining the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates in Onigashima. The little ninja girl appeared when Ulti of the Flying Six was about to kill Nami and Usopp. With the help of her pets, Komachiyo and Hihimaru, Tama managed to save Nami and Usopp and stop Ulti and Page One from following them.

The Straw Hat Pirates navigator expressed her concern for Tama for coming to such a dangerous place. Tama told Nami to stop worrying about them since they are also samurai who are trying to free the Land of Wano from its cruel rulers. Though she doesn’t possess incredible physical strength, Megan Peters of Comic Book thinks that Tama could play a very important role in the ongoing battle between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates in Onigashima.

“If you have eaten a SMILE fruit, then you have become part animal at the minimum. That means all of Kaido’s Gifters can be made loyal to Tama with a simple piece of dango, and Tama could pit the fighters against others in Kaido’s army. The smilers would not stand a chance against the turned fleet, and you can bet the horde would occupy the Tobi Roppo long enough for the Straw Hats to finally reach Oden’s Vassals on the roof. After all, that is where Kaido is, and Luffy wants in on that battle ASAP.”

With most of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates SMILE users, Tama could use her devil fruit ability to take control of them. She already tried it on multiple occasions, including the time when she helped Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy take control of the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. She fed Babanuki, the warden of the Prisoner Mine, with kibi dango and ordered him to give Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague false information about the situation in Udon.

By turning the Gifters into their allies, Tama would enable Luffy to preserve his energy and have an easier path to the strongest creature in the world. The Gifters may not be in the same league as the Flying Six or the All-Stars, but they are strong enough to get the Beast Pirates’ high-ranking officials occupied. Luffy would be needing to reach Emperor Kaido’s location as soon as possible. While he’s on his way to the rooftop, Emperor Kaido is beating the Nine Red Scabbards one after another.