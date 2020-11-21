Rachel Bush Flaunts Her ‘Cheeky’ Buns In Skimpy Booty Shorts For New Selfie Video

Rachel Bush thrilled many of her 1.4 million Instagram followers earlier this week with her most recent post. The American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering video that saw her rocking skimpy bottoms that showcased her incredibly tight buns.

The video showed Bush sandwiched between an open door and a wall as she stood in front of a full-length mirror. She posed with her back turned to the viewer as she used her phone to snap the footage. Bush smiled coyly at her phone screen, squinting slightly.

She had one leg propped forward and back arched, further accentuating her large derriere. Bush had on a pair of light gray booty shorts made from a thin cotton material that hugged her lower body, outlining her glutes. Their hemlines sat just past her hipbones, showcasing quite a bit of her cheeks and all of her shapely thighs.

She paired it with a white oversized hooded sweatshirt that gave her look a relaxed, casual vibe. She pulled it down her shoulders, spicing things up a bit.

Bush wore her chocolate hair in a middle part and styled in natural strands that hung down her back and over her shoulders.

In the caption, Bush simply added the word “cheeky” in reference to her booty.

The clip has been viewer more than 312,000 times, garnering upwards of 40,600 likes and over 470 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to compliment Bush on her body and also to express their overall admiration for the model.

“You really have the audacity to be the baddest,” one of her fans raved.

“@j_poyer21 shouldn’t get none of that for at least a week after what Hopkins did to him on that hail Murray!” chimed in another user, tagging Jordan Poyer, free safety for the Buffalo Bills and Bush’s husband.

“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven,” a third user gushed.

“Damn she do be having [peach],” replied a fourth admirer, using the emoji in place of the word.

Bush hasn’t been posting very often as of late, but her admirers can expect quite a treat when she does. As The Inquisitr has pointed out, one of her latest posts showed her sitting in what looked to be a walk-in closet as she filmed herself in the mirror. She had on an itty-bitty bikini top with black stripes featuring block letters in white. On her lower body, she wore white overalls, which were folded over her hips, exposing her torso.