Qimmah Russo Shows Off Amazing Figure In Lace Bra And Miniskirt

Fitness guru Qimmah Russo stunned thousands of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 20, when she shared some new images of herself in a revealing outfit.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in a doorway for the four-image slideshow. Qimmah stole the show in every slide as she struck four eye-catching poses that showed off her figure from different angles.

In the first slide, the model stood up straight with the left side of her body facing the camera. She propped her booty out as her left hand rested on the door’s casing. She smiled sweetly for the camera and stared directly at the lens. She appeared more candid in the second image, looking away as she flaunted the front of her physique. She grabbed her locks with her right hand and held up her coat with her left hand. She showed off her left side again in the third and fourth images.

She wore her long raven locks straight and parted in the middle. Her oval-shaped, long nails were manicured and featured a light pink polish.

Qimmah’s busty figure was on display in a sheer black bra with satin detailing and lace trimmings. The garment’s low-cut cups called attention to her assets as they revealed a great deal of cleavage.

She paired the top with a black miniskirt that looked to be made out of satin. The skirt tightly hugged her curves, highlighting her hips and booty. Its high-rise design also flaunted her slim core. She completed the look with a leopard-print faux fur coat.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah expressed some sadness about California’s impending stay-at-home order.

The jaw-dropping series amassed more than 19,000 likes since being uploaded just three hours ago, proving to be very popular with social media users. More than 140 fans also headed to the comments section to overload Qimmah with compliments on her figure, good looks, and minuscule ensemble.

“Just WOW, the bombest out,” one individual commented, adding a heart-eye, drooling-face and clapping-hands emoji to their sentiment.

“Just as gorgeous as you can be,” chimed in another admirer, filling their comment with heart-eye emoji.

“I swear I love this woman,” a third fan asserted.

“Looking good! Have fun,” a fourth user proclaimed, following their kind words with a smiley-face symbol.

Qimmah has taken to her Instagram account to post plenty of dazzling content this week. Yesterday, she rocked a tiny outfit comprising a crop top and scanty camouflage panties. That look has received more than 37,000 likes so far.