Amanda Cerny Gets Drenched In A Strapless Bikini & Suggests A ‘Special Holiday Gift For Grandma’

Amanda's sexy swimsuit featured a lace-up front.

On Friday, November 20, Amanda Cerny gave her fans a reason to look forward to the start of 2021 and the change of each month thereafter. She shared a sexy bikini pic to promote her new calendar, which she recently restocked for the holidays.

In her caption, the popular vlogger suggested that her calendar would make an ideal “gift for grandma” this holiday season. Her post included a teasing glimpse of what a granny would see if she were to find one of the glossy wall decorations underneath her Christmas tree. In the photo included with the funny promotional post, Amanda rocked a lilac two-piece that didn’t leave much of her fit physique to the imagination.

The bathing suit was constructed out of thick ribbed fabric. Amanda’s top was a strapless bandeau with a lace-up front that provided a tantalizing peek at her cleavage. The detail consisted of a long string threaded through gold grommets in a criss-cross pattern.

The fitness model put her ripped abs on full display by rocking a pair of bottoms with a dipped waistline that dropped down well below her bellybutton. Two thick straps formed the piece’s sides.

The Playboy Playmate was soaking wet, and she posed with both hands on top of her slicked-back brunette hair. The positioning of her arms highlighted her toned biceps. Spray from an unseen source continued to drench her body as she gazed down with her mouth open in a sultry manner. A wall of lush green foliage formed her photo’s backdrop.

Amanda’s post racked up a whopping 350,000-plus likes during the first three hours it was live on her account. Bella Thorne and Paris Hilton were among the celebs who were fans of the influencer’s hot snapshot. Bella used three heart-eye emoji to express her feelings about the image, while Paris reacted to it with a trio of fire emoji.

Amanda’s non-famous followers also used the comments section to shower her with love.

“Love the strength in this pic,” gushed one admirer.

“This picture made my day,” another appreciative fan wrote.

“You are on fire love you so much,” commented a third person.

“One of the most beautiful girls in the world,” declared a fourth devotee.

Amanda’s bikini pics are always met with a similar level of enthusiasm, but she doesn’t have to go so scantily clad to earn praise from her 25.4 million Instagram followers. As reported by The Inquisitr, she dressed like a sexed-up version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil for Halloween, and photos of her unique take on the character were a smash hit.