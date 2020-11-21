‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Takes A Break From Training To Pose In Formfitting Workout Gear

Alica Schmidt may have her sights set on competing on the world’s biggest stage, but the German beauty still has time to show off for her social media followers.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of herself modeling formfitting workout gear. Schmidt has gained a significant following on the social media site, thanks to her striking good looks and penchant for sharing revealing pictures and videos. In Friday’s shot, she posed while wearing a long-sleeved, tight white shirt and a pair of black workout pants. The outfit gave fans a glimpse of her long and lean physique.

In the caption, Schmidt expressed that she was happy it’s finally Friday, though she still seemed hard at work as she posed on the track. The short distance runner said she aims to qualify for the 2021 Olympics, which had been delayed by a year due to the effects of the coronavirus.

The snap was a huge hit with her 1.4 million followers, racking up more than 140,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments.

“You are so gorgeous,” one wrote.

“Very very beautiful,” another person added.

The German Olympic hopeful has quite a following worldwide, and many people left comments in different languages and shared emoji of flags from their home countries. Some of that fame is due to her new gig — while training hard for the upcoming summer games, Schmidt has taken a role as a fitness trainer for soccer club Borussia Dortmund.

While the role has helped her find newly expanded fame — and continue to grow her following past the 1 million subscriber mark — Schmidt previously said that modeling is not her main goal. As The Sun reported, the track and field star has remained focused on her athletic goals first.

“Sport comes clearly first,” she shared.

“There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans makes you interesting, and that’s just competitive sport for me.”

She has found a way to do plenty of both. While Schmidt’s feed is filled with images and video from her training, she has also carved out some time to share modeling shots as well. Not long after she posted the photo of herself stopping to pose on the track, she shared a series of videos in her Instagram stories where she stood in front of a full-length mirror to show off a series of outfits, all of which accentuated her fantastic physique.