Jessica Naz Saunters Down An Open Road In Sheer, Lacy Panties And Cowboy Boots

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz took to her Instagram page on Friday evening with a smoldering image that got pulses racing. The stunning brunette model thrilled her 508,000 followers wearing a revealing lingerie set as she exuberantly made her way down the middle of a deserted desert highway, which she geotagged in Joshua Tree National Park in southern California. Over 1,000 supporters hit the “like” button in less than ten minutes after the post was uploaded.

Jessica wore an electric blue bra-and-panty ensemble featuring a combination of lace and sheer panels with vivid outlines. Floral fabric edged the demi-cups of her bra, creating horizontal sections that covered the center of her bust. Multiple pieces of underwire and bold-colored straps formed the rest of the garment, the design of which created a tantalizing effect that appeared to expose more bare skin than actually visible.

The style of the skimpy bottoms mirrored the other piece almost identically, with narrow straps that rested over both hips and a scintillating lace detailing. She credited the lingerie brand Honey Birdette for the set.

Jessica paired the lingerie with a light-washed denim jacket that she draped off her shoulders. She grasped both halves of the front of the coat and flung it wide open, displaying her breasts and taut abdominal muscles.

She finished off the look wearing a pair a brown suede cowboy boots, which featured decorative leather sections with metal buckles around the ankles.

Jessica had one foot planted on the ground in the image, but the rest of her stance indicated that the photographer had captured her in the process of actively moving toward the camera. Her long, brunette hair streamed out to one side, frozen mid-air in messy waves, and her arms were offset as if she were in the middle of a gait.

Bright, late afternoon sunshine poured across her body and created a distinct, elongated shadow at an angle across the pavement behind her. The light illuminated the sculpted contours of her fit physique, particularly accentuating her collarbone and her long, lean legs.

Jessica’s Instagram followers were eager to convey their love for her appearance in the comments section.

“Hazards on the road will impair vision! Beautiful!” one fan exclaimed.

“Wow what a beautiful tan,” a second supporter remarked.

“Breathtaking beauty… always,” a third person declared.

