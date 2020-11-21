Poll Shows Some Joe Biden Voters Believe He Won Due To Rigged Election

A recent poll from The Economist/YouGov shows that a small portion of Joe Biden voters — 2 percent — believe that he did not win the election legitimately. The number is a far cry from the 98 percent of the rest of the president-elect’s backers who said he won without foul play.

The poll also found that 88 percent of Donald Trump supporters surveyed believe that Biden stole the election, while just 12 believe he secured victory fairly.

“I want a focus group of the Biden voters that think he didn’t win legitimately,” professor Daniel W. Drezner tweeted in response to the findings.

In another tweet, writer Tom Phillips compared the Biden backers who believe he stole the election to the 2016 PPP survey that showed 2 percent of Hillary Clinton supporters believed she was an “actual demon,” per The Independent.

“For the record I don’t genuinely think that 2% of Hillary supporters believed she was an actual demon, I think this is just the baseline for “how many people will misunderstand any polling question,'” he tweeted later.

As Trump continues to dispute the results of the 2020 election, views on Biden’s projected victory appear to be divided across party lines. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 73 percent of respondents believed that Biden was victorious compared to 5 percent who thought the U.S. leader won. However, 52 percent of Republicans claimed that the head of state “rightfully won,” and just 29 percent claimed that Biden secured a legitimate win.

“Asked why, Republicans were much more concerned than others that state vote counters had tipped the result toward Biden: 68% of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was ‘rigged,’ while only 16% of Democrats and one-third of independents were similarly worried.”

As reported by Yahoo News, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently held a press conference in which he and associate Sidney Powell claimed that overseas communist money linked to George Soros and Hillary Clinton funded Biden’s victory. Republican strategist Karl Rove called the accusations “serious” and “somewhat strange” and urged the pair to take the evidence they have of the allegations to court. If they do not do so, he said Americans have “every reason” to question the credibility of their accusations.

One Republican who has pushed back against the Trump team’s claims is Fox News host Tucker Carlson. According to the television personality, Powell was angered when he asked her to provide evidence. He then said that his team spoke to various higher-ranking members of the president’s campaign, and they said Powell had not shown them any proof.