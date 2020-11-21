Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Insane Curves In Scanty Workout Ensemble

Popular American fitness trainer Katya Henry motivated thousands of her 7.9 million Instagram followers to work out when she shared a new post of her fit physique on Friday, November 20.

The 26-year-old social media sensation captured herself with her cellphone while inside a restroom for the four-slide series, which included two images and two videos. Katya stood centered in each frame as she switched between a number of sexy poses.

In the first image, she posed with her left side facing the mirror as she propped her booty out to showcase her curves. She smiled sweetly and looked directly at her phone’s screen. The second slide displayed the model from her front as she seductively tugged on her bottoms. The third frame showed off Katya’s right side as she again pushed her derriere out. She displayed the front of her figure once more in the last slide, except that time, she grabbed on her top with her right hand.

She wore her long raven locks in a loose bun that sat atop her head as some side bangs fell around her face. Her nails were long and manicured, complete with a nude-colored polish.

She showcased her busty assets in a scanty yellow sports bra featuring two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her chest as its plunging neckline exposed a bit of her cleavage. The cropped number also showed off her slim core. She teamed the top with a pair of matching skintight booty shorts that especially accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious backside.

Katya accessorized the sporty outfit with several rings, a necklace, and a bracelet.

In the caption, she promoted her fitness program, Workouts By Katya, telling fans to sign up via the link in her bio. She also shared some motivational words with her followers.

The photo received an ample amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 120,000 likes in just five hours after going live. Additionally, more than 600 followers took to the comments section to relay their admiration for her body, gorgeous looks and choice of attire.

“You always inspire me to do better for myself. I love being a part of this beautiful, most inspiring WBK family,” one individual wrote.

“You are body goals,” another admirer chimed in, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“He beautiful, looking thick, healthy and gorgeous,” a third fan asserted.

“I’m in love with you,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The stunner has tantalized Instagram users with plenty of sizzling content this week. On November 17, she uploaded some images that showed her in a tiny bikini while at the beach, per The Inquisitr.