Madi Edwards Flaunts Her Killer Booty While Lying In Infinity Pool

Madi Edwards sent temperatures soaring on Friday, November 20, in her latest share. The Australian model teased her 755,000 Instagram followers with a couple of snapshots that saw her clad in a skimpy bikini that put her tight buns fully on display as she soaked up the sun in a swimming pool.

The two-part slideshow featured Edwards lying on her stomach in the shallow part of an infinity pool. The photographer fit the ocean in the frame, as well as a few islands and part of the hotel to the left. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Mexico.

Edwards crossed her arms on the edge of the pool, resting her head on her hand. She turned her head to the left to glance at the camera with intent eyes and lips pressed together. Both shots were similar but were taken at different distances. The first emphasized her torso, while the second framed her entire body.

Edwards rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a white tie-dye print against a bright blue background. It featured a pair of skimpy bottoms with a narrowly cut back that bared her tight glutes and enhanced her pert booty.

Edwards’s blond hair as brushed back and darkened by the dampness. She accessorized her look with a stylish gold chain necklace and delicate earrings.

In the caption, Edwards noted that she was quite comfortable in the pics.

Within five hours, the post has garnered more than 17,400 likes and upwards of 125 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique. Many others used the occasion to interact with her caption and ask her questions.

“Looks really good [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] [fire] those yummy,” one of her fans raved.

“This is a really nice pic from you beautiful,” chimed in another admirer.

“AWESOME view!! [three hands raised] Where is this at???” a third user asked.

“The 2 photos are great because you look simple, beautiful and natural… Thank you so much for the photos,” replied a fourth fan.

Edwards spends quite a bit of her time in a bikini, if her Instagram feed is any indication. Earlier this week, she posted another update in which she rocked a stylish two-piece, as reported by The Inquisitr. She posed against a desert backdrop in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the geotag, while wearing a crocheted swimsuit. It included a halter top with large triangles that were widely spaced on her chest. It featured a colorful palette of pastel tones.