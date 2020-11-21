Donald Trump Roasted By Comedian For ‘Soy Boy Attitude’ Amid Election Fraud Claims

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian Donnell Rawlings roasted Donald Trump for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The remarks came after Rogan noted that one of the Trump administration’s arguments is that Republican vote watchers were too far away from some ballot counting to properly observe the counts.

“That’s a very soy boy attitude,” Rawlings jokingly said of the argument.

The pair joked earlier in the podcast about the anger directed toward soybeans, and the political nature of the insult that Rogan said is often used by Republicans.

Although the host noted that the president could be correct and there might have been incorrectly counted votes, Rawlings argued that he and his allies have yet to provide sufficient evidence for their claims.

“Every time that they’ve came out with all these lawsuits, and they’re dropping them,” he said.

“He’s had to have made every argument he could make,” he later added.

According to Time Magazine, the allegations of voter fraud made by Trump and his lawyers in public have yet to align with their statements in court.

“In three separate lawsuits in Pennsylvania and cases in Arizona and Nevada, Trump’s lawyers have jettisoned sweeping claims of fraud, instead focusing on relatively small-bore complaints.”

Even Fox News host Tucker Carlson — a Trump ally — took aim at the campaign’s apparent lack of evidence for its sweeping allegations. As reported by The Hill, Carlson took particular aim at Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, who was reportedly angered when he asked her to provide proof to support her accusations of widespread voter fraud.

“When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given any evidence either. Nor did she provide any today.”

Conservative writer Kaylee McGhee White also took aim at Trump’s legal team for peddling unsubstantiated allegations of the election and noted that the administration had yet to show proof for its claims. According to the writer, Trump and his allies have been embarrassing themselves with their recent accusations and will likely do damage to the Republican Party as a whole.

The comments came after a press conference with Rudy Giuliani, who spoke alongside Powell. The latter claimed that Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems was built on technology created by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and suggested that the election results were manipulated by overseas influencers to help carry Joe Biden across the finish line.